Bodycote PLC 4.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Bodycote PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Bodycote PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 860 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.2% from the opening price of 897.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50 points and increased 207.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 975 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 638.5 GBX.

Bodycote PLC has a 50 day moving average of 905.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 799.80. There are currently 191,456,172 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 410,658. Market capitalisation for LON:BOY is £1,777,669,888 GBP.