Bodycote PLC 36.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Bodycote PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BOY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Bodycote PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 760 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 36.7% from today’s opening price of 556 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 192.5 points and decreased 404.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 975 GBX while the 52 week low is 378.4 GBX.

Bodycote PLC has a 50 day moving average of 775.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 788.18. There are currently 191,456,172 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 766,244. Market capitalisation for LON:BOY is £1,010,888,208 GBP.

