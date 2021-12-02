Twitter
Bodycote PLC 11.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Bodycote PLC with ticker (LON:BOY) now has a potential upside of 11.1% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 935 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bodycote PLC share price of 832 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 11.1%. Trading has ranged between 672 (52 week low) and 1,007 (52 week high) with an average of 281,656 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,601,530,276.

Bodycote plc is a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services. The Company’s operating segments include Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets. Its Heat treatment processes include case hardening, tempering, solution and aging treatment, Specialty Stainless Steel Processes (S3P), annealing and normalizing. Its Metal joining includes specialized processes, such as electron beam welding, vacuum and honeycomb brazing. Its Surface technology is a process used to prolong the working life of components and protect them from environmental factors such as corrosion and abrasion. Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) is a form of heat treatment that uses high pressure to improve material properties.



