Bodycote PLC 11.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Bodycote PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BOY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Bodycote PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 620 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.4% from today’s opening price of 556.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9 points and decreased 327 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 975 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 378.4 GBX.

Bodycote PLC has a 50 day moving average of 660.07 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 768.20. There are currently 191,456,172 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 796,040. Market capitalisation for LON:BOY is £1,090,342,489 GBP.

