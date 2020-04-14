Bodycote PLC 10.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Bodycote PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BOY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Bodycote PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 695 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.1% from the opening price of 631.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 102.5 points and decreased 276 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 975 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 378.4 GBX.

Bodycote PLC has a 50 day moving average of 710.58 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 775.99. There are currently 191,456,172 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 808,844. Market capitalisation for LON:BOY is £1,131,506,142 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn