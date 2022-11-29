Bodycote PLC -1.6% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

Bodycote PLC with ticker (LON:BOY) now has a potential downside of -1.6% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 575 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bodycote PLC share price of 584 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.6%. Trading has ranged between 452 (52 week low) and 916 (52 week high) with an average of 182,936 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,130,548,861.



Bodycote plc is a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services. Its segments include Aerospace, Defense & Energy (ADE) and Automotive & General Industrial (AGI) business areas, which includes ADE- Western Europe; ADE- North America; ADE-Emerging Markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging Markets. Its heat treatment processes include case hardening, tempering, solution and aging treatment, specialty stainless steel processes (S3P), annealing and normalizing. Its metal joining includes specialized processes, such as electron beam welding, vacuum, induction brazing, furnace brazing, and electron beam welding. Its surface technology services include anodizing, ceramic coatings, and ion implementation. The hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services include hot isostatic pressing, casting densification, HIP cladding, and HIP brazing. The Company’s customers range from industrial machinery to agricultural equipment, construction, and medical equipment.







