B&M European Value Retail SA 5.9% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

B&M European Value Retail SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BME) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. B&M European Value Retail SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 440 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.9% from the opening price of 415.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 28.6 points and increased 41.8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 439.9 GBX while the year low share price is currently 277.7 GBX.

B&M European Value Retail SA has a 50 day moving average of 384.49 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 373.02. There are currently 1,000,582,898 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,822,795. Market capitalisation for LON:BME is £4,123,402,183 GBP.