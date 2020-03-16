B&M European Value Retail SA 45.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

B&M European Value Retail SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BME) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. B&M European Value Retail SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 420 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 45.4% from today’s opening price of 288.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 93.2 points and decreased 131.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 439.9 GBX while the 52 week low is 252 GBX.

B&M European Value Retail SA has a 50 day moving average of 366.50 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 370.09. There are currently 1,000,582,898 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,614,440. Market capitalisation for LON:BME is £2,602,516,178 GBP.

