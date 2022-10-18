Follow us on:

B&M European Value Retail SA 33.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

B&M European Value Retail SA with ticker (LON:BME) now has a potential upside of 33.1% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 475 GBX for the company, which when compared to the B&M European Value Retail SA share price of 318 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 33.1%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 321 (52 week high) with an average of 5,485,516 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,187,896,368.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company of the Group. The principal activity of the Group is variety retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) and France. The Company reports three segments: UK B&M; UK Heron and France Babou. The Company’s stores are in and out of town centers, retail parks, and local shopping parades and precincts. The Company’s branded B&M, Heron Foods and Babou stores offer a limited assortment within each of its products in food, grocery, and general merchandise ranges. The products are mainly sourced direct from manufacturers. In the UK retail market, B&M operates over 650 stores, and The Heron Foods chain has around 290 convenience stores. In the French retail market, Babou operates around 100 stores with the general merchandise, clothing, and footwear.



