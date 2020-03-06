B&M European Value Retail SA 28.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

B&M European Value Retail SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BME) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. B&M European Value Retail SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 410 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 28.4% from today’s opening price of 319.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 44.6 points and decreased 69.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 439.9 GBX while the 52 week low is 311.7 GBX.

B&M European Value Retail SA has a 50 day moving average of 378.15 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 371.33. There are currently 1,000,582,898 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,576,656. Market capitalisation for LON:BME is £3,145,832,570 GBP.

