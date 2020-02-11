B&M European Value Retail SA 2.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

B&M European Value Retail SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BME) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. B&M European Value Retail SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 360 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.7% from today’s opening price of 370 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.3 points and increased 18.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 439.9 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 313.1 GBX.

B&M European Value Retail SA has a 50 day moving average of 393.87 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 373.22. There are currently 1,000,582,898 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,813,742. Market capitalisation for LON:BME is £3,672,139,235 GBP.