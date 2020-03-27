B&M European Value Retail SA 17.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

B&M European Value Retail SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BME) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. B&M European Value Retail SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 330 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 17.9% from the opening price of 279.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 53.7 points and decreased 134.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 439.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 245.6 GBX.

B&M European Value Retail SA has a 50 day moving average of 348.55 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 368.04. There are currently 973,233,160 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,268,240. Market capitalisation for LON:BME is £2,783,621,744 GBP.

