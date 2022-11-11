Twitter Linkedin Facebook

B&M European Value Retail SA 13.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

B&M European Value Retail SA with ticker (LON:BME) now has a potential upside of 13.2% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 415 GBX for the company, which when compared to the B&M European Value Retail SA share price of 360 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.2%. Trading has ranged between 3 (52 week low) and 384 (52 week high) with an average of 5,601,260 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,795,019,041.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company of the Group. The principal activity of the Group is variety retailing in the United Kingdom (UK) and France. The Company reports three segments: UK B&M; UK Heron and France Babou. The Company’s stores are in and out of town centers, retail parks, and local shopping parades and precincts. The Company’s branded B&M, Heron Foods and Babou stores offer a limited assortment within each of its products in food, grocery, and general merchandise ranges. The products are mainly sourced direct from manufacturers. In the UK retail market, B&M operates over 650 stores, and The Heron Foods chain has around 290 convenience stores. In the French retail market, Babou operates around 100 stores with the general merchandise, clothing, and footwear.



You might also enjoy reading  B&M European Value Retail SA 34.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.