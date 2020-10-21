Bluerock Residential Growth REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Bluerock Residential Growth REI found using ticker (BRG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.58. With the stocks previous close at 8.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.2. The market cap for the company is $204m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bluerockresidential.com

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company’s objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

