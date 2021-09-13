Bluerock Residential Growth REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Bluerock Residential Growth REI with ticker code (BRG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.8. With the stocks previous close at 10.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.72 while the 200 day moving average is 10.58. The company has a market cap of $306m. Company Website: http://www.bluerockresidential.com

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company’s objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT operates as a subsidiary of Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC.