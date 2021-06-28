Bluerock Residential Growth REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Bluerock Residential Growth REI found using ticker (BRG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10.8. Now with the previous closing price of 9.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day MA is 9.72 and the 200 day MA is 10.59. The company has a market cap of $296m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bluerockresidential.com

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company’s objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT operates as a subsidiary of Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC.