Bluerock Residential Growth REI – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bluerock Residential Growth REI found using ticker (BRG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29.85 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 28.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day MA is 26.29 and the 200 day MA is 23.26. The market cap for the company is $938m. Find out more information at: https://www.bluerockresidential.com

The potential market cap would be $1,009m based on the market concensus.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company’s objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT operates as a subsidiary of Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC.

