Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.1% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 105 with the average target price sitting at 113.75. Now with the previous closing price of 63.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 79.1%. The 50 day MA is 80.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 66.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $618m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $1,108m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.