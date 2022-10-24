Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 127 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 108.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 73.6%. The 50 day MA is 68.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 75.43. The market cap for the company is $605m. Find out more information at: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $1,051m based on the market concensus.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

