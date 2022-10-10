Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 127 and 100 with a mean TP of 108.4. With the stocks previous close at 70.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 53.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.55 while the 200 day moving average is 76.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $631m. Find out more information at: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $968m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

You might also enjoy reading  Bluelinx Holdings Inc. - Consensus Indicates Potential 69.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.