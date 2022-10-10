Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.4% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 127 and 100 with a mean TP of 108.4. With the stocks previous close at 70.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 53.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.55 while the 200 day moving average is 76.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $631m. Find out more information at: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $968m based on the market concensus.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.