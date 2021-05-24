Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.2% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 75 with a mean TP of 80. With the stocks previous close at 53.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.47 while the 200 day moving average is 38.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $520m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bluelinxco.com

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products. The company also provides a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers. It serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. The company is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.