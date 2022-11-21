Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. with ticker code (BXC) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 112 and 95 with a mean TP of 99.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.38 while the 200 day moving average is 74.59. The company has a market cap of $628m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $922m based on the market concensus.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

