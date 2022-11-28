Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.0% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 95 with a mean TP of 99.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $608m. Company Website: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $887m based on the market concensus.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.