Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. with ticker code (BXC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 102 with the average target price sitting at 105.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.78 while the 200 day moving average is 59.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $682m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $974m based on the market concensus.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products. The company also provides a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers. It serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. The company is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.