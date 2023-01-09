Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.8% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. with ticker code (BXC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 112 and 95 and has a mean target at 99.4. With the stocks previous close at 70.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.8%. The day 50 moving average is 68.82 while the 200 day moving average is 72.01. The market cap for the company is $672m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bluelinxco.com

The potential market cap would be $946m based on the market concensus.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.