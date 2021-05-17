Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The day 50 moving average is 40.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $508m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bluelinxco.com

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products. The company also provides a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers. It serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. The company is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.