Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 103.1% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 75 with a mean TP of 80. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 103.1%. The 50 day MA is 44.68 and the 200 day moving average is 43.85. The market cap for the company is $353m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bluelinxco.com

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products. The company also provides a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers. It serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers through a network of distribution centers. The company is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.