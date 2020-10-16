Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.7% Downside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. found using ticker (BXC) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 25 with a mean TP of 25. With the stocks previous close at 26.79 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.31 and the 200 day MA is 12.25. The company has a market cap of $258m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bluelinxco.com

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products. The company also provides a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers. It serves dealers, industrial manufacturers, manufactured housing producers, and home improvement retailers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn