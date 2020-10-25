Bluelinx Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Bluelinx Holdings Inc. with ticker code (BXC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 and has a mean target at 25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.05 and the 200 day moving average is 13.19. The market cap for the company is $222m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bluelinxco.com

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products. The company also provides a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers. It serves dealers, industrial manufacturers, manufactured housing producers, and home improvement retailers through a network of distribution centers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn