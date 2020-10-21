Bluegreen Vacations Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation found using ticker (BXG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6. With the stocks previous close at 5.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.29 and the 200 day MA is 5.22. The market cap for the company is $389m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bluegreenvacations.com

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Sales of VOIs and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. The company offers VOIs in resorts that are developed or acquired by the company, or developed and owned by third parties. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company also provides management services to the Vacation Club and homeowners’ associations; mortgage servicing; VOI title services; reservation services; and financing to VOI purchases, as well as construction, design, and development services. In addition, it offers traveler plus programs; food and beverage, and retail services; rental services to third parties; and management of construction activities. The company was formerly known as Bluegreen Corporation and changed its name to Bluegreen Vacations Corporation in September 2017. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is a subsidiary of Woodbridge Holdings, LLC.

