bluebird bio, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.2% Upside

bluebird bio, Inc. found using ticker (BLUE) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 139.74. With the stocks previous close at 80.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 74.2%. The day 50 moving average is 88.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 91.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,240m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bluebirdbio.com

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company’s product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets; and Novo Nordisk A/S to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

