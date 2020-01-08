bluebird bio, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 58.9% Upside

bluebird bio, Inc. found using ticker (BLUE) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 142.94. Now with the previous closing price of 89.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.37 and the 200 day moving average is 101.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,792m. Find out more information at: http://www.bluebirdbio.com

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company’s product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets; and Novo Nordisk A/S to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.