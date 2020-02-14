bluebird bio, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.7% Upside

bluebird bio, Inc. with ticker code (BLUE) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 85 and has a mean target at 140.78. Now with the previous closing price of 91.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 53.7%. The 50 day MA is 89.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 93.76. The market cap for the company is $4,952m. Company Website: http://www.bluebirdbio.com

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company’s product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets; and Novo Nordisk A/S to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.