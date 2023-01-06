Block – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

Block with ticker code (SQ) now have 42 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 51 and has a mean target at 89.22. Now with the previous closing price of 66.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.32 and the 200 day MA is 77.26. The company has a market cap of $38,701m. Find out more information at: https://www.block.xyz

The potential market cap would be $52,080m based on the market concensus.

Block, together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. It provides hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a payments device and receipt printer to replace traditional keypad terminals, which accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments. The company also offers various software products, including Square Point of Sale; Square Appointments; Square for Retail; Square for Restaurants; Square Online and Square Online Checkout; Square Invoices; Square Virtual Terminal; Square Team Management; Square Contracts; Square Loyalty, Marketing, and Gift Cards; and Square Dashboard. In addition, it offers a developer platform, which includes application programming interfaces and software development kits. Further, the company provides Cash App, which enables to send, spend, and store money; and Weebly that offers customers website hosting and domain name registration solutions. It serves in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Square and changed its name to Block in December 2021. Block was incorporated in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.