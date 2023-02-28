Blancco Technology Group PLC 41.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group PLC with ticker (LON:BLTG) now has a potential upside of 41.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Blancco Technology Group PLC share price of 180 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 41.9%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 230 (52 week high) with an average of 143,272 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £138,449,485.



Blancco Technology Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in providing data erasure and mobile solutions worldwide. The Company’s segments include Enterprise/Data Centre, Mobile and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD). Its products include Blancco Drive Eraser, Blancco File Eraser, Blancco LUN Eraser, Blancco Management Console, Blancco Network Device Eraser, Blancco Removable Media Eraser, Blancco Virtual Machine Eraser, Blancco Hardware Solutions, Blancco Solutions for Mobile Processors, Blancco Mobile Insurance, Blancco Mobile Retail and Blancco Mobile Buy-Back/Trade-In. It offers solutions for each touchpoint along the mobile lifecycle, serving original equipment manufacturers, carriers, retailers, insurance providers, refurbishers and resellers. The Company provides certified erasure at scale for recyclable data storage assets. Its geographical locations include the United Kingdom, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.







