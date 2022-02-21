Twitter
Blackstone Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Blackstone Inc. with ticker code (BX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 150.5. With the stocks previous close at 122.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 124.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 118.34. The company has a market cap of $88,053m. Visit the company website at: https://www.blackstone.com

The potential market cap would be $108,065m based on the market concensus.

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm’s corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The fund considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

