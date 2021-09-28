Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust NAV per share rose by 5.5%, outperforming benchmark index

Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) has provided the following portfolio update.

All information is at 31 August 2021 and unaudited.

To learn more about the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brsc

Performance at month end is calculated on a capital only basis



*performance calculations based on a capital only NAV with debt at par, without income reinvested. Share price performance calculations exclude income reinvestment.



Sources: BlackRock and Datastream

At month end

Commenting on the markets, Roland Arnold, representing the Investment Manager noted:



During August the Company’s NAV per share rose by 5.5%1 to 2,257.97p, outperforming our benchmark index, Numis ex Inv Companies + AIM Index, which returned 4.2%1; for comparison the FTSE 100 Index rose by 1.2%1 (all figures are on a capital only basis).

Equity markets continued to rise in August as central banks around the world, led by the Federal Reserve, provided reassurance that current supportive monetary policy will continue, curbing concerns around inflation and a possible taper tantrum. Growing fears around rising Delta variant cases were more than offset by ongoing positive corporate earnings, and the continued pace of M&A (Mergers & Acquisition) activity.

The Company outperformed during the month, helped by a continuation of the above factors. The largest positive contributor was Stock Spirits, a premium spirits producer focused in Eastern Europe, which accepted a £767m takeover approach from a private equity group. Shares in Auction Technology Group have continued to rise since the company acquired Live Auctioneers, the leading player in the US Art & Antiques market. SigmaRoc, the construction materials group, rose in response to the announced purchase of Finnish limestone developer Nordalk. We participated in the c.£260m raise, which will make SigmaRoc the market-leading quarried materials group in Nothern Europe.

The largest detractor was Avon Protection which fell after warning of delayed orders, which the company attributed to a combination of COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions. Disappointingly this is the second warning this year, however, our view is that this is a short-term issue and ultimately these contracts will come through. Other detractors included Fuller Smith & Turner and video game developer Team17 which both fell back slightly during the month on no particular news.

The strength of trading that we have seen from many of our holdings reaffirms our confidence in current positioning and the outlook for many businesses across the portfolio. We continue to see evidence of companies that went into the COVID crisis in a strong position, both financially and operationally, emerging in even stronger positions. The ability of well financed, market leading businesses to improve their relative positions in times of stress has always been one of our core beliefs, and this crisis has only reinforced that view.

We continue to believe the ever-changing environment plays into the hands of dynamic smaller companies, those able to rapidly shift their business models to capitalise on new structural trends quickly as they emerge. We thank shareholders for their continued support.