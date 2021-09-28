Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust NAV per share rose by 5.5%, outperforming benchmark index

BlackRock

Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) has provided the following portfolio update.

All information is at 31 August 2021 and unaudited.

To learn more about the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brsc

Performance at month end is calculated on a capital only basis
 

One month
%		Three months
%		One
 year
%		Three
 years
%		Five
 years
%
Net asset value*5.510.057.740.9112.1
Share price*6.49.574.844.8140.1
Numis ex Inv Companies + AIM Index4.23.745.224.853.1

*performance calculations based on a capital only NAV with debt at par, without income reinvested. Share price performance calculations exclude income reinvestment.

Sources:  BlackRock and Datastream

At month end

Net asset value Capital only (debt at par value):2,257.97p
Net asset value Capital only (debt at fair value):2,246.27p
Net asset value incl. Income (debt at par value)1:2,278.01p
Net asset value incl. Income (debt at fair value)1:2,266.31p
Share price:2,150.00p
Discount to Cum Income NAV (debt at par value):5.6%
Discount to Cum Income NAV (debt at fair value):5.1%
Net yield2:1.5%
Gross assets3:£1,112.3m
Gearing range as a % of net assets:0-15%
Net gearing including income (debt at par):6.9%
Ongoing charges ratio (actual)4:0.8%
Ordinary shares in issue5:48,829,792
  1. Includes net revenue of 20.04p
  2. Yield calculations are based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of release of this announcement, and comprise the first interim dividend of 12.8 pence per share (announced on 5 November 2020, ex-dividend on 12 November 2020, paid on 26 November 2020) and the second interim dividend of 20.5 pence per share (announced on 7 May 2021, ex-dividend on 20 May 2021, paid on 18 June 2021).
  3. Includes current year revenue.
  4. As reported in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 28 February 2021 the Ongoing Charges Ratio (OCR) was 0.8%. The OCR is calculated as a percentage of net assets and using operating expenses, excluding performance fees, finance costs and taxation.
  5. Excludes 1,163,731 ordinary shares held in treasury.
Sector Weightings% of portfolio
Industrials30.7
Consumer Discretionary20.3
Financials16.2
Consumer Staples10.7
Technology8
Basic Materials4.6
Health Care3.9
Energy3.4
Telecommunications1.7
Real Estate0.5
—–
Total100
=====
   
Country Weightings% of portfolio
United Kingdom98.4
United States1.3
Guernsey0.3
—–
Total100
=====
Ten Largest Equity Investments
Company		% of portfolio
Watches of Switzerland2.5
Impax Asset Management2.1
Treatt2.0
CVS Group1.9
Ergomed1.8
Auction Technology1.8
Stock Spirits Group1.8
Integrafin1.8
Oxford Instruments1.8
Gamma Communications1.7

Commenting on the markets, Roland Arnold, representing the Investment Manager noted:

During August the Company’s NAV per share rose by 5.5%1 to 2,257.97p, outperforming our benchmark index, Numis ex Inv Companies + AIM Index, which returned 4.2%1; for comparison the FTSE 100 Index rose by 1.2%1 (all figures are on a capital only basis).

Equity markets continued to rise in August as central banks around the world, led by the Federal Reserve, provided reassurance that current supportive monetary policy will continue, curbing concerns around inflation and a possible taper tantrum. Growing fears around rising Delta variant cases were more than offset by ongoing positive corporate earnings, and the continued pace of M&A (Mergers & Acquisition) activity.

The Company outperformed during the month, helped by a continuation of the above factors. The largest positive contributor was Stock Spirits, a premium spirits producer focused in Eastern Europe, which accepted a £767m takeover approach from a private equity group. Shares in Auction Technology Group have continued to rise since the company acquired Live Auctioneers, the leading player in the US Art & Antiques market. SigmaRoc, the construction materials group, rose in response to the announced purchase of Finnish limestone developer Nordalk. We participated in the c.£260m raise, which will make SigmaRoc the market-leading quarried materials group in Nothern Europe.

The largest detractor was Avon Protection which fell after warning of delayed orders, which the company attributed to a combination of COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions. Disappointingly this is the second warning this year, however, our view is that this is a short-term issue and ultimately these contracts will come through. Other detractors included Fuller Smith & Turner and video game developer Team17 which both fell back slightly during the month on no particular news.

The strength of trading that we have seen from many of our holdings reaffirms our confidence in current positioning and the outlook for many businesses across the portfolio. We continue to see evidence of companies that went into the COVID crisis in a strong position, both financially and operationally, emerging in even stronger positions. The ability of well financed, market leading businesses to improve their relative positions in times of stress has always been one of our core beliefs, and this crisis has only reinforced that view.

We continue to believe the ever-changing environment plays into the hands of dynamic smaller companies, those able to rapidly shift their business models to capitalise on new structural trends quickly as they emerge. We thank shareholders for their continued support.

     1Source: BlackRock as at 31 August 2021

To learn more about the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brsc

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.