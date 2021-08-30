Blackrock Limited Duration Inco – Consensus Indicates Potential -100.0% Downside

Blackrock Limited Duration Inco found using ticker (BLW) have now 0 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0 and 0 calculating the average target price we see 0. Now with the previous closing price of 17.21 this would indicate that there is a downside of -100.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.14 and the 200 day MA is 16.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $614m. Company Website: http://www.blackrock.com/investing/products/240191/blackrock-limited-duration-income-trust-usd-fund

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans. It has an average portfolio duration of less than five years. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lehman Brothers U.S. Aggregate Index. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust was formed on July 31, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.