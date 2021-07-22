Blackrock Floating Rate Income – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Blackrock Floating Rate Income found using ticker (FR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 53.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.86 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The 50 day MA is 53.08 and the 200 day moving average is 47.37. The market cap for the company is $7,102m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstindustrial.com

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.