Blackrock Enhanced Global Divid – Consensus Indicates Potential -100.0% Downside

Blackrock Enhanced Global Divid with ticker code (BOE) have now 0 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0 and 0 with the average target price sitting at 0. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.56 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -100.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.5 while the 200 day moving average is 12.03. The company has a market cap of $804m. Company Website: http://www.blackrock.com/investing/products/240197/blackrock-global-opportunities-equity-trust-fund

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through derivatives, with an emphasis on options on equity securities or indices. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Global Broad Market Index. The fund was formerly known as BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust was formed on May 31, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.