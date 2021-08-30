Twitter
Blackrock Enhanced Equity Divid – Consensus Indicates Potential -100.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Divid found using ticker (BDJ) have now 0 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 0 and 0 calculating the average target price we see 0. With the stocks previous close at 10.2 this would indicate that there is a downside of -100.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.82. The company has a market cap of $1,894m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.blackrock.com/investing/products/240225/blackrock-enhanced-equity-dividend-trust-usd-fund

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through derivatives, with an emphasis on option writing. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund was formerly known as BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers TM Trust. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust was formed on August 31, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

