BlackLine – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.8% Downside

BlackLine with ticker code (BL) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 107 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 92.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.18 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.21 and the 200 day moving average is 76.62. The company has a market cap of $5,623m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.blackline.com

BlackLine provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day’s transactions or balance detail. The company’s financial close management solutions comprise Task Management that enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; Journal Entry, which allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; and Variance Analysis that monitors and automatically identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances. Its Intercompany Hub solutions consists of Intercompany Workflow, which replaces informal, ad-hoc intercompany requests, and approvals; Intercompany Processing that records an organization’s intercompany transactions and posts them from a single source; and Netting and Settlement, which automatically generate a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix that shows the balance of transactions. The company also provides Compliance, is an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and implementation, support, and training services. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

