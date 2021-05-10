BlackLine – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.0% Upside

BlackLine with ticker code (BL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 163 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 149.3. With the stocks previous close at 103.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.0%. The day 50 moving average is 115.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.blackline.com

BlackLine provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. The company also provides cash application that drives end-to-end process from an invoice to cash in the bank. In addition, it offers intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type, ensuring that both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization’s intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions across an entire organization. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.