BlackBerry Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

BlackBerry Limited found using ticker (BB) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.69. With the stocks previous close at 5.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 4.86 and the 200 day moving average is 4.68. The company has a market cap of $2,894m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.blackberry.com

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry Cylance, BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. BlackBerry Limited also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry AtHoc, SecuSUITE, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, and other IoT applications; and manages and monetizes BlackBerry patents and applications. As of February 29, 2020, the company owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university’s graduate master’s program in applied computing. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

