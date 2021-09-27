BlackBerry Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.8% Downside

BlackBerry Limited with ticker code (BB) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 10 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 8.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.6 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -21.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.49. The company has a market cap of $5,879m. Company Website: http://www.blackberry.com

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university’s graduate master’s program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services to develop and market BlackBerry’s IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.