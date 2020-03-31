Blackbaud – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Blackbaud with ticker code (BLKB) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 58 with a mean TP of 72.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.43 while the 200 day moving average is 78.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,668m. Visit the company website at: http://www.blackbaud.com

Blackbaud provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and YourCause social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud’s Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn