Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.5% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. found using ticker (BSM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 7 and has a mean target at 9.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.27 while the 200 day moving average is 6.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,259m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.blackstoneminerals.com

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 68,543 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

