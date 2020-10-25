Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. with ticker code (BSM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 7 with a mean TP of 9.13. With the stocks previous close at 6.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.2 and the 200 day MA is 6.53. The market cap for the company is $1,288m. Company Website: http://www.blackstoneminerals.com

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 68,543 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

