Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. found using ticker (BSM) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 9.13. With the stocks previous close at 6.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.32 and the 200 day moving average is 6.46. The market cap for the company is $1,321m. Visit the company website at: http://www.blackstoneminerals.com

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 68,543 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

