Black Stone Minerals, L.P. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. with ticker code (BSM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 20.67. Now with the previous closing price of 15.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.67 and the 200 day moving average is 15.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,240m. Visit the company website at: https://www.blackstoneminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $4,320m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.